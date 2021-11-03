“Lightyear” Explained

by | Nov 3, 2021 10:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Have you ever seen a mobile device melt from overuse? I have. It happened in the hours after Pixar Animation Studios released the teaser trailer for Lightyear last week, and I was bombarded with questions, not only about my thoughts on the trailer, but my thoughts on this “fifth Toy Story-movie.” For the last time, it is NOT a “Toy Story movie.”

We all know we were first introduced to a character named Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story back in 1995 and 3 sequels over the next 25 years. The toy hero was the hot new toy in the first film, with kids clamoring to get their hands on one of them, and in the particular case of Andy, who got one on his birthday, the toy came to life and (spoiler alert) almost became the favorite toy in Andy’s room, replacing Cowboy Hero, Woody. Off screen, the character became an instant icon, with kids of all ages running to their local toy stores (remember those?!) to purchase their own version of what they saw on the big screen.

Wait a minute! A movie that had kids running to the stores to buy a toy version of what they saw on screen? Well, now that’s interesting. It seems to happen when films become blockbuster hits, and that’s where Lightyear’s Director, Angus MacLane, jumped in. He explains, “So the question when I pitched this movie was, “OK, well, what was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear [toy]? Why don’t we just make that movie, and make it awesome?” That was the pitch. And now I’ve been developing it for 5½ years.”

Lightyear was announced last December during the Walt Disney Company Investor’s Day presentation, when Pixar Chief Creative Officer revealed the film as that same idea, that this isn’t a Toy Story film, but rather an action-adventure sci-fi film. He went on to say that this film is based on the backstory for the Buzz Lightyear character, but as a separate movie outside of the Toy Story franchise that would exist in the Pixar universe that Andy might have seen in the theaters that made him (and everyone else) want that toy.

Don’t get confused by that either, as we know from the original Toy Story films, Buzz does have a fully fleshed-out backstory, and its one that MacLane is quite versed in. “The first thing I got to do at the Studio was help design Zurg,” MacLane says. “Buzz is something that I’ve always been really excited by on a really detailed level, and so much so that on Toy Story 2, [in] the opening scene, a lot of the Buzz vs. Zurg stuff was stuff that I got to animate on. It was a really great experience because I knew that this was a world that I was really into, because I was into sci-fi.”

And since the characters of the film aren’t a cast of toys that come to life, Lightyear has a look vastly different from the Toy Story films. “Specifically, the look of the film is inspired by the sci-fi films of my youth,” MacLane explains. “The two big things for me are making it look cinematic (with lots of shadows and high-contrast camerawork), and making it feel like the world is chunky. It’s easy for CG to make things feel flimsy and thin, [and] a lot of the old sci-fi films had no CG, so they had to make everything. They used to use a lot of cardboard [for set pieces], and all the spaceships had to be built so they looked real. That was the design aesthetic that you can see in the trailer. It’s not necessarily realistic, but it’s believable within the sphere of its design language.”

Remember, this movie was the blockbuster film that Andy saw that made him want the toy, and a blockbuster of such magnitude would feature a star-studded cast. A cast that, maybe, wasn't available to provide vocals for the toys. After all, even in our world Tom Hanks and Tim Allen (who voiced Woody and Buzz respectively in the Toy Story films) don’t provide sounds and tracks for all their toys or even the characters in the Disney Parks parades and performances. When Lightyear was announced, it was also announced that Chris Evans would provide the voice of Buzz Lightyear, which had a lot of fans asking, “why him?”

According to MacLane, “Chris was our first choice and the reason why he was the first choice is because [the idea behind Lightyear was that] it was meant to be unabashedly a blockbuster in the kind of corny sense of like, “This is a big movie,” and we wanted a big star. Pixar doesn’t usually put an emphasis on finding the “biggest star,” but in this case, this character comes with such a huge expectation. [Evans] plays it pretty straight, but he’s funny and he understands the character. When we pitched the movie, he totally got it. He’s been such a great creative partner and [has] been so excited about the project. His contributions are really coming from a place of wanting to get it right for the reverence of the character and figuring out who this character is as we’ve built him out in this universe.”

Lightyear is set to arrive in theaters next year, and you too can see the film that Andy might have seen that made him want the Buzz Lightyear toy when it arrives on the big screen in our world in the Summer of 2022.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed