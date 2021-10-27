Teaser Trailer for Pixar’s “Lightyear” Officially Lands

This morning, Pixar released a new teaser trailer for Lightyear.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Lightyear.
- First announced during Disney’s Investor Day last year, Lightyear tells the story of the astronaut that inspired the toy.
- Chris Evans of Captain American fame stars as the titular hero.
- Soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Starman,” the teaser gives us a glimpse at some of Buzz’s adventures along with the reveal of a familiar outfit and catchphrase (well, at least part of the latter).
- The film is directed by Angus MacLane, who previously co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory
- In addition to the teaser trailer, Pixar also released a new poster for the film:
- Pixar’s Lightyear is set to blast into theatres on June 17, 2022
What They’re Saying:
- Chris Evans: ”The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”