AREA15’s “Neon Dream” Party to Return With Immersive Art Experiences and Live Entertainment

AREA15 is set to bring back their “Neon Dream” Party this Memorial Day Weekend, filled with immersive experiences and live entertainment on Saturday, May 28th.
What’s Happening:
- Glow wild this Memorial Day Weekend at NEON DREAM—a full venue experience party inside – and outside – AREA15 in Las Vegas, NV.
- The night will be filled with vibrant beats, mesmerizing performances and awe-inspiring art as guests celebrate the official start of summer in the vast, immersive playground.
- Neon Dreamers are encouraged to come in neon attire and dance to live beats by DJs inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-degree 3D projection-mapped room, and outside in the A-Lot, AREA15’s outdoor event space. Guests will also experience psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, interactive art exhibits and much more during this unforgettable night.
- DJs performing throughout the evening include:
- Speaker Honey performing in Art Island and in the LIFTOFF Lounge throughout the evening.
- Phoenixx performing inside The Portal from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m.
- JackEL performing inside The Portal from 10:15 to 11:15 p.m.
- Casmalia performing inside The Portal from 11:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Jack Beats performing inside The Portal from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m.
- A.C. Esme performing in the A-Lot from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Haliene performing in the A-Lot from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- FireBeatz performing in the A-Lot from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tritonal leading a headlining performance to close out the evening from 1:15 to 2:35 a.m.
- Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older to enter. Proof of a valid I.D. or driver’s license is required upon check-in. To purchase tickets, visit AREA15.com.
- Returning for the second year, Neon Dream will unfold throughout the entire venue on Saturday, May 28. Tickets start at $29.95 per person.
- AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15’s curated mix of dynamic destinations—including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more—represents what’s next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages.
- AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, “Reader’s Choice—Best Attraction” by Las Vegas Weekly, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine, claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences” and being included in Las Vegas Magazine’s Hall of Fame.
- The creators of AREA15 in Las Vegas said they plan to open a second, larger entertainment center in Orlando’s tourism corridor by 2024. The 300,000-square-foot venue will out-size the one they debuted in Las Vegas in 2020 by about 100,000 square feet