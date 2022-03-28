AREA15’s “Neon Dream” Party to Return With Immersive Art Experiences and Live Entertainment

AREA15 is set to bring back their “Neon Dream” Party this Memorial Day Weekend, filled with immersive experiences and live entertainment on Saturday, May 28th.

What’s Happening:

Glow wild this Memorial Day Weekend at NEON DREAM—a full venue experience party inside – and outside – AREA15 in Las Vegas, NV.

The night will be filled with vibrant beats, mesmerizing performances and awe-inspiring art as guests celebrate the official start of summer in the vast, immersive playground.

Neon Dreamers are encouraged to come in neon attire and dance to live beats by DJs inside The Portal, AREA15’s 360-degree 3D projection-mapped room, and outside in the A-Lot, AREA15’s outdoor event space. Guests will also experience psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, interactive art exhibits and much more during this unforgettable night.

DJs performing throughout the evening include: Speaker Honey performing in Art Island and in the LIFTOFF Lounge throughout the evening. Phoenixx performing inside The Portal from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m. JackEL performing inside The Portal from 10:15 to 11:15 p.m. Casmalia performing inside The Portal from 11:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jack Beats performing inside The Portal from 12:30 to 2:30 a.m. A.C. Esme performing in the A-Lot from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Haliene performing in the A-Lot from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. FireBeatz performing in the A-Lot from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tritonal leading a headlining performance to close out the evening from 1:15 to 2:35 a.m.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older to enter. Proof of a valid I.D. or driver’s license is required upon check-in. To purchase tickets, visit AREA15.com

Returning for the second year, Neon Dream will unfold throughout the entire venue on Saturday, May 28. Tickets start at $29.95 per person.