AREA15 Arts and Entertainment Center Slated for Orlando by 2024

by | Mar 10, 2022 2:39 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

According to The Orlando Sentinel, The creators of AREA15, an immersive art and events center with eye-catching special effects, are going all out in Orlando.

What’s Happening:

  • The creators of AREA15 in Las Vegas said they plan to open a second, larger entertainment center in Orlando’s tourism corridor by 2024. The 300,000-square-foot venue will out-size the one they debuted in Las Vegas in 2020 by about 100,000 square feet.
  • Earlier this year, GrowthSpotter reported that Area 15 Orlando LLC had bought about 17 acres at Lake Street and Regency Village Drive, north of International Drive.

  • A conceptual rendering for the venue in Orlando shows components similar to those in Las Vegas, including an 80-foot wide grand entrance with lighted art sculptures, a tall open-air balloon ride with a built-in bar and an outdoor concert venue west of the building.
  • Similar to the one in Las Vegas, too, the inside will feature a smorgasbord of fluorescent colors and lights, giant interactive art installations, and unique dining, entertainment and retail experiences — all of which take place within a large, dark, windowless warehouse.
  • But the exact tenants and specific art for the Orlando project, which is estimated to cost between $150 million to $200 million, have not yet been singled out, said Winston Fisher, CEO of AREA15.

  • The Las Vegas experience features about a dozen tenants, including its anchor Omega Mart, which was created by the renowned Santa Fe artist collective Meow Wolf, and takes up about 50,000 square feet. Wink World, created by one of the founders of the Blue Man Group, is another notable exhibit at AREA15 Las Vegas.
  • Features at AREA15 Las Vegas include a canopy of 5,000 LED lights, a food hall by chef and restaurateur Todd English, a 23-foot Japanese maple tree, and a rentable 8,000-square-foot ballroom with technology to project all-encompassing visuals off the surrounding walls.
  • Other offerings include Lost Spirits Distillery, Rocket Fizz candy shop, Wild Muse Boutique, a festival-inspired clothing store, Dueling Axes, Emporium Bar and Arcade and a special edition of Kappa Toys that specializes in glow-in-the-dark toys.
  • AREA15 in Las Vegas created more than 1,000 jobs and hosted 44 live events during its first year of operation. The Orlando venue will feature more than 150,000 square feet of leasable retail space.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed