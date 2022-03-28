Celebrate Spring with New Winnie the Pooh Blind Pack Collectible Keys from shopDisney

Are you having fun amassing the various Disney Collectible Key series? Fans looking to grow their collection are in for a treat because a Winnie the Pooh series is here! This is the perfect series to kick off the spring season as the blind pack release celebrates the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood and their special friendships.

What’s Happening:

A new series of Blind Pack Collectible Keys have arrived on shopDisney inspired by spring, Easter, and Winnie the Pooh!

Fans of classic characters and all things Disney will love adding Pooh and pals to their collection with the blind pack keys that feature five known designs and one mystery key. Among the characters included are: Pooh Piglet Tigger Eeyore Rabbit Mystery Key



Each Key features spring colors spread across designs of stripes, polka dots and Easter eggs decorating the signature “D” and stars one character from Winnie the Pooh.

As with all Disney Collectible Keys the tines showcase the Fantasyland castle with decoration to match what’s on the “D,” additionally above the castle is the name of the character so there’s no mistaking who is on the Key!

Individual keys in this foodie series sell for $12.99 each and guests are allowed to purchase up to 12 keys.

As with most Disney Blind Packs, fans won’t be able to request an individual Key design and sales are final—no returns or refunds.

The Collectible Keys are available now on shopDisney

Winnie the Pooh Easter Series Collectible Key – Blind Box | shopDisney

What About the Mystery Key?:

While we don’t know what’s included on this design, we think Kanga and/or Roo would be the perfect fit! Of course Owl is another option for and works well as a singular character, but you’ll just have to wait and see!

Other Collectible Keys

