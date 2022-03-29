Gina Rodriguez Set to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot “Not Dead Yet”

Gina Rodriguez, known for her role in Jane the Virgin, will be leading up ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Not Dead Yet from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Rodriguez will play 40-something Nell Stevens, who is down on her luck, low on cash and newly single. Moving back home to Pasadena – a world where everyone seems to have a better life than she does (kids, careers, happy marriages, etc.) Nell can only afford to share an apartment with a stranger who monitors how much electricity she uses and pesters her about her recycling habits (which lately include a lot of empty White Claws.) A once successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their break up, she takes the only job she can get – writing obituaries – which at first seems like a step backwards but ultimately may be exactly what she needs to move forward.
- The pilot is based on Alexandra Potter’s romantic comedy novel Confessions of a Forty-Something F—k Up.
- Mary Viola and Corey Marsh also executive produce under McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. 20th Television is the studio.
- Johnson and Windsor previously wrote for such past ABC shows as Don’t Trust the B—– in Apartment 23 and Galavant, as well as creating The Real O’Neals.
- McG is known for directing such films as Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation and The Babysitter.