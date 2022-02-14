ABC Orders Pilot for Single-Camera Comedy “Not Dead Yet”

Variety reports that a new pilot is in the works at ABC, as they have ordered Not Dead Yet, a single-camera comedy from writing duo Casey Johnson and David Windsor, executive produced by McG.

What’s Happening:

follows 40-something Nell Stevens, who is down on her luck, low on cash and newly single. When she lands the only job she can find, writing obituaries, she starts receiving life advice from an unlikely source. The pilot is based on Alexandra Potter’s romantic comedy novel Confessions of a Forty-Something F—k Up .

. Mary Viola and Corey Marsh also executive produce under McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision banner. 20th Television is the studio.

Johnson and Windsor previously wrote for such past ABC shows as Don’t Trust the B—– in Apartment 23 and Galavant , as well as creating The Real O’Neals .

and , as well as creating . McG is known for directing such films as Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation and The Babysitter.

