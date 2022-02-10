Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” to Air on ABC on Sunday, February 20th

Academy Award-nominated documentary Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, will be airing on ABC on Sunday, February 20th.
- The Onyx Collective announced on their Twitter that Questlove’s Summer of Soul will have its world broadcast premiere on ABC on Sunday February, 20th:
One of the most celebrated films of the year is making its World Broadcast Premiere.
Watch Oscar-nominated @SummerOfSoul, Sunday, Feb 20 on @ABCNetwork!
Stream on @Hulu. #SummerOfSoulMovie #OnyxCollective @SearchlightPics pic.twitter.com/JRZrYsF9A3
— Onyx Collective (@OnyxCollective) February 10, 2022
- In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and Summer of Soul stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.
- Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. The acclaimed documentary has won the AFI Special Award and continues to sweep critics groups across the nation, including 6 wins at the Critics Choice Awards, and Best Documentary awards with NBR and LAFCA. The film is also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary.
- It is streaming on Hulu in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective; Searchlight Pictures released it theatrically, and is also now available on Digital and DVD.
