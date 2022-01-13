Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” to Arrive on Digital and DVD February 8th

Questlove’s critically acclaimed debut as a filmmaker is set to hit your own shelves or digital library with the release of Summer of Soul on Digital and DVD on February 8th.

What’s Happening:

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and Summer of Soul stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present.

Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. The acclaimed documentary has won the AFI Special Award and continues to sweep critics groups across the nation, including 6 wins at the Critics Choice Awards, and Best Documentary awards with NBR and LAFCA. The film is also nominated for the PGA and Spirit Awards.

It is streaming on Hulu

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten–until now. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. You can add Summer of Soul to your movie collection on Digital and DVD February 8. Bonus Features include:

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

Soul Searching – A behind-the-scenes look at Summer of Soul. We’ll learn about where the footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival has been, how it was uncovered, and why director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson decided to tell this story now.

Harlem: Then & Now – We revisit Mount Morris Park, location of the Harlem Cultural Festival. We learn how the neighborhood was a crossroads of culture and precarious politics and explore why Summer of Soulis so relevant during this present time of great political upheaval.

You can also join some of the Laughing Place team as they discussed the film shortly after it debuted on Hulu.