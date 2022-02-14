ABC Orders Drama Pilot from “This Is Us” Writer/Director Kay Oyegun

According to Deadline, ABC has ordered a new drama pilot about a group of therapists in Philadelphia, coming from This Is Us writer and director Kay Oyegun.

What’s Happening:

The currently untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and executive produced by Oyegun.

The pilot follows five therapists in Philadelphia, who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

Prior to working on This Is Us, Oyegun wrote for Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama Queen Sugar. She is under an overall deal with 20th Television.

More ABC News: