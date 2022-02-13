“Black-ish” Fans Invited To Submit Videos For a Chance To Win A Trip To Series Finale Event

As black-ish continues its farewell season, ABC is asking the most serious of the shows fans to submit videos for a chance to win a trip celebrating the series finale.
It’s the #blackish finale event you don’t want to miss! Submit a video to https://t.co/gVlCQ1xD5H to let us know why you’re the biggest #blackish fan! pic.twitter.com/aW4LdvBC82
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 13, 2022
What’s Happening:
- ABC is asking fans of the hit series black-ish to submit their videos showing off their love for the show and why they are the biggest fan of the series and can possibly win a trip to the series finale event.
- Fans are asked to upload a video that is up to 2 minutes in length telling ABC why they are the biggest fan of black-ish.
- Fans who do this could be chosen as one of ten winners that will receive a trip for the winner and a guest to Washington D.C. to attend a private party celebrating the finale of black-ish taking place on or around April 9th, 2022.
- ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
- The show has received 15 Emmy nominations to date, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy (Anthony Anderson), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Outstanding Contemporary Costume (Michelle R. Cole and Devon Patterson).
- ABC’s black-ish received a prestigious Peabody Award in 2016 and the American Film Institute selected the show as one of their Television Honorees for 2015. Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy. The show swept the 2019 NAACP Image Awards’ television comedy categories and won Outstanding Comedy Series for the fifth year in a row, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee Ellis Ross and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin.
- Throughout its farewell season, ABC’s Emmy Award-nominated comedy series black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family.