“Black-ish” Fans Invited To Submit Videos For a Chance To Win A Trip To Series Finale Event

As black-ish continues its farewell season, ABC is asking the most serious of the shows fans to submit videos for a chance to win a trip celebrating the series finale.

It’s the #blackish finale event you don’t want to miss! Submit a video to https://t.co/gVlCQ1xD5H to let us know why you’re the biggest #blackish fan! pic.twitter.com/aW4LdvBC82 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 13, 2022

What’s Happening:

ABC is asking fans of the hit series black-ish to submit their videos showing off their love for the show and why they are the biggest fan of the series and can possibly win a trip to the series finale event.

Fans who do this could be chosen as one of ten winners that will receive a trip for the winner and a guest to Washington D.C. to attend a private party celebrating the finale of black-ish taking place on or around April 9th, 2022.