Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Returns to Walt Disney World June 23rd

Get ready to clap your hands, stomp your feet and sing along, as the beloved musical dinner show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue returns this summer to Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

The Pioneer Hall Players and cast members will be welcoming back guests to this frontier-style family fun dining experience in Pioneer Hall at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground starting June 23rd.

First debuting in 1974, Hoop-Dee-Doo will once again offer guests a rousing Wild West performance, singing, zany vaudeville comedy with lots of laughs and an unforgettable countrified feast full of fried chicken, smoked BBQ ribs, a variety of savory sides and of course, strawberry shortcake, yum! The menu is sure to make your mouth water and have you hollerin’ for seconds

Since its opening day almost 50 years ago, this fan-favorite show has continued to surprise and delight our guests, and as Disney grows we look for new ways to elevate and enhance our classic experiences. Hoop-Dee-Doo will return with a few updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the treasured experience the whole family can enjoy – with the hilarious, high-spirited entertainment that it’s been known for all these years.

The return of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is just the latest to make its grand return, joining other recent entertainment offerings like the Festival of Fantasy Parade, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire and even Adventure Friends Cavalcade! Other shows will be coming back later this year – including Fantasmic!

If you’re hankerin’ for a seat at the table, reservations will be available via DisneyWorld.com