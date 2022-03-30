G FUEL Teams Up With Marvel to Bring “Moon Knight” Themed Flavor, Moonberry Hydration Formula

G FUEL and Marvel’s Moon Knight have teamed up to create a caffeine-free hydration formula based on the new series, calling it the Moonberry Hydration Formula.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, an original series now streaming exclusively on Disney+

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The cast is led by Oscar Isaac as Steven/Marc, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly.

Moonberry features the titular hero poised for action on both the tub and the included 16 oz Shaker Cup, ready to quench your thirst with an amazing two-hit flavor combo: Blueberry Açai! A sweet blueberry punch with the tart kick of açai straight to your taste buds.

G FUEL Hydration Formula has zero calories per serving, and is sugar-free, caffeine-free, and naturally flavored. Each 30-serving tub of G FUEL Hydration is enhanced with the amino acid L-Tyrosine to keep you focused; fortified with vitamins C, E, B12 and B6 to help you stay on top of your game; and enhanced with electrolytes to keep you hydrated and firing on all cylinders.

What They’re Saying:

Mindy Hamilton , Senior Vice President Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company : "G FUEL has carved out an impressive corner of the gaming and pop-culture space and impressed with their stylized packaging and disruptive ideas. They are a great fit for a show as spectacular and action-packed as Moon Knight.”

: "G FUEL has carved out an impressive corner of the gaming and pop-culture space and impressed with their stylized packaging and disruptive ideas. They are a great fit for a show as spectacular and action-packed as Moon Knight.” G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan: "Knowing that G FUEL Moonberry was going to be exclusive to our Hydration Formula line has me even more excited to team up with Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. We know our fans are going to love this brand-new flavor celebrating an awesome new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."