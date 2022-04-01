Keke Palmer Joins Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal”

Keke Palmer has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming feature Being Mortal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Palmer joins a cast that already include Billy Murray, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari, who will also make his directorial debut with the film.
- Palmer is an actress, producer and musical artist who has already earned an Emmy award for best actress in shortform comedy or drama series for her work on the digital series Turnt Up With the Taylors.
- Some of her other credits include Scream: The TV Series, Scream Queens and Hustlers.
- She is also set to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror/thriller Nope.
More on Being Mortal:
- The film is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.
- Amazon offers the following synopsis of the book:
- Gawande, a practicing surgeon, addresses his profession's ultimate limitation, arguing that quality of life is the desired goal for patients and families. Gawande offers examples of freer, more socially fulfilling models for assisting the infirm and dependent elderly, and he explores the varieties of hospice care to demonstrate that a person's last weeks or months may be rich and dignified.
- Principal photography will start this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023.
- Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures.