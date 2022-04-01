Keke Palmer Joins Cast of Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal”

Keke Palmer has joined the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming feature Being Mortal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Palmer joins a cast that already include Billy Murray, Seth Rogen

Palmer is an actress, producer and musical artist who has already earned an Emmy award for best actress in shortform comedy or drama series for her work on the digital series Turnt Up With the Taylors .

. Some of her other credits include Scream: The TV Series , Scream Queens and Hustlers .

, and . She is also set to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror/thriller Nope.

More on Being Mortal: