Learning from Disney Visionary Ming-Na Wen

Disney's Youtube shared a video called "Learning from Disney Visionaries: Women's History Month Disney". Here's a little preview of what was discussed in the video.
What’s Happening:
- Kate Pangilinan shared that she is so excited to talk with Disney Visionary Ming-Na Wen. You may recognize her as Fennec Shand from ”The Mandalorian” and ”The Book of Boba Fett”, Melinda May in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the voice of ”Mulan” in the animated film.
- In 2019 she was also inducted as a Disney Legend.
- Pangilinan says that Wen has been a huge role model for her and many others, and asks how she approaches that responsibility for fans.
- She says it is tough, and when she was younger, she didn't want to be considered a role model because it frightened her. It is such a responsibility, and what if there’s a role that will be looked at as a horrible choice.
- Now that she's a mom, she can send out a message of positivity and have a platform to do it. That is something that she embraces very much now.
- Pangilinan asked, what was a pivotal moment early in her career that led her to where she is today? She answers, just being accepted into the Carnegie Mellon program.
- Carnegie Mellon taught her that she needed to be confident in her abilities and that you needed to be able to assert yourself in order to get bigger parts.
- She shares that she even went to the head of the department to talk to them specifically about her parents' money deserving to give her an equal education just like all her classmates.
- Ming shares, the most important thing that you can do is to be as personal with your stories as you can be, because the more personal it is, the more universal it becomes.
- See the entire video below.