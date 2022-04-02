Enjoy The View of World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT

When you visit EPCOT, there are so many beautiful views that you can take in. If you're not able to visit Walt Disney World at this time, maybe this will help bring Walt Disney World to you.

What's Happening:

You can enjoy a video of the relaxing sights of World Showcase Lagoon from EPCOT's France Pavilion.

You'll be able to enjoy the view Harmonious

Countries in World Showcase:

Mexico

Norway

China

Germany

Italy

United States

Japan

Morocco

France

United Kingdom

Canada

EPCOT Festivals:

EPCOT Festival of The Holidays

EPCOT International Festival of The Arts

International Flower & Garden Show

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Harmonious: