Enjoy The View of World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT

When you visit EPCOT, there are so many beautiful views that you can take in. If you're not able to visit Walt Disney World at this time, maybe this will help bring Walt Disney World to you.
What's Happening:
- You can enjoy a video of the relaxing sights of World Showcase Lagoon from EPCOT's France Pavilion.
- You'll be able to enjoy the view for over half an hour and see the Harmonious set up and the Friendship boats pass by.
Countries in World Showcase:
- Mexico
- Norway
- China
- Germany
- Italy
- United States
- Japan
- Morocco
- France
- United Kingdom
- Canada
EPCOT Festivals:
- EPCOT Festival of The Holidays
- EPCOT International Festival of The Arts
- International Flower & Garden Show
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
Harmonious:
- Harmonious is a new firework show at EPCOT.
- The show debuted for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- It replaced Epcot Forever and, before that, IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.
- The show uses not only fireworks but water fountains, water curtains, lasers, searchlights, and an LED screen to show a 360-degree audio-visual experience over World Showcase Lagoon.
- Disney describes the show as one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.
- There is a unique soundtrack for Harmonious. It involves over 240 musicians, composers, arrangers, and vocalists from nine countries.
- The entire soundtrack was released by Walt Disney Records on October 29th, 2021.