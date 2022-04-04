Disney Institute Returning to In-Person Learning Beginning May 23rd

If you’ve ever dreamed about learning professional insights directly from inside Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, your wishes and imaginations can finally come true, beginning today! Guests who have embarked on their professional journeys in life now have even more reasons to get excited about visiting and exploring Disney parks this spring and beyond because Disney Institute’s amazing team of instructors and facilitators will be returning to in-person learning experiences.

What’s Happening:

Beginning May 23rd, these iconic destinations will serve as your classroom once more. Participants are invited on a hands-on professional development adventure that takes you on a journey through the company’s storied history, where you will learn, interact, listen and enhance your skills alongside Disney leaders and experience how they continue to cultivate a culture of Safety, Courtesy, Inclusion, Show, and Efficiency. These Five Keys are the pillars on which all cast members make decisions to provide the greatest experience to Disney guests.

A living laboratory with no interruptions, our content is our canvas. Combining in-class exploration of Disney methods with observations in the field to bring the Disney approach to life, Disney’s on-site courses

Three exciting and unique courses, Disney’s Approach to Leadership Excellence, Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement and Disney’s Approach to Quality Service, now open for registration, highlight the pixie dust behind our business and invite you to discover how your own stories can be developed and told.

Nowhere else on the planet are you invited to unearth secrets from our vaults that we have created and refined over many decades. Discover a new mindset through insights-based learning and creative storytelling that will fuel your imagination and inspire yourself and fellow course colleagues through a breadth of timeless processes that have continued to shape and define our company during our first century.

Whether you’re looking for a one-day learning session or a multi-day immersive experience, we offer something for everyone to meet the needs of our guests. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando will provide multi-day sessions while Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will feature one-series learnings across multiple days.

For more than 30 years, Disney Institute has offered professional development that explores the Disney approach to leadership excellence, employee engagement and quality service—all of which work together to create a culture of excellence at Disney parks and resorts. Whether it is individuals, teams or entire organizations working in a wide variety of industries, Disney Institute shares how they can apply Disney best practices to help improve their own employee and customer experiences.

