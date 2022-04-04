The Disneyland All-American College Band Set To Return This Summer

Along with the return of many Disneyland entertainment favorites, you can now add the fan-favorite Disneyland All-American College Band to the list, set to return to the park this summer.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland All-American College Band has taken to their official Facebook page and announced that they will be returning to the park this summer. Presented by Yamaha, the band will once again welcome some of the top student musicians from across the country, joining an already exciting summer of entertainment at the Disneyland Resort.
- According to the post, this year’s band has already been cast and is set to arrive at the park soon, though no official date was given.
- The Disneyland All-American College Band program began at Disneyland in 1971 and allows talented college musicians from across the country to perform at the parks for the summer season. The name was changed to the Collegiate All-Star Band in 1998 but reverted to the original name in 2002. 2003 marked Art Bartner’s 25th year in conducting the band at Disneyland.
- The return of Disneyland’s All-American College Band is just one piece of the summer entertainment puzzle at the Disneyland Resort. Starting in only a few weeks, the ultra-popular nighttime spectacular, World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure on April 22nd. The same night across the esplanade, the venerable classic, Main Street Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary while the skies above light up with the return of Disneyland Forever. On May 28th, the Rivers of America will come alive again with the return of the multimedia fan-favorite, Fantasmic!
- Also starting April 11th, Encanto comes to life on the facade of “it’s a small world” several times nightly with a special projection-based performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
