New Projection Show And More “Encanto” Fun Coming to Disneyland Park

The Academy Award winning feature from the Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, will soon have an expanded presence at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature, Encanto , is set to expand its presence at Disneyland Park, with meet and greet opportunities and a new show in the evenings on the iconic facade of “ it’s a small world

Like the Madrigal family's Casita, tiles across the ' it's a small world

Already available during the day, guests can also visit with Mirabel, the young hero from the film, at Frontierland’s Zocalo Park in a colorful photo location that pays homage to the Madrigal family from Colombia.

However, more Encanto is set to find itself glow-ing down Main Street U.S.A. When the venerable classic returns on April 22nd, the Main Street Electrical Parade will feature a new float inspired by Encanto.

