Easter Eggs at Disney’s Beach Club Resort 2022

Disney’s Beach Club Resort has several chocolate eggs that are on display for this Easter season. All photo credit goes to Geoffrey Nease.

What’s Happening:

Here are some of the Easter eggs that were done by the talented culinary artists from the Walt Disney World

This beautifully detailed egg features Ariel and Prince Eric in the “Kiss the Girl” scene from The Little Mermaid.

The Duffy and ShellieMay egg shows the two Disney bears in front of an intricate Easter basket.

A Moana themed egg features Te Fiti, Maui’s hook and the kakamora.

Arguably the most adorable egg includes Stitch dressed up as an adorable Easter egg surrounded by Scrump and Lilo themed eggs.

For those who love Zootopia, here is an “eggcelent” easter egg dedicated to them featuring Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps!

Lastly, another egg themed to The Little Mermaid with a more villainous twist with Ursula, Flotsam and Jetsam.