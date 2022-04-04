Protecting the Planet with Disney Planet Possible

For nearly a century, Disney has found inspiration in the wonders of the world we share, and have taken action to support a healthier planet for people and wildlife around the globe. That includes reducing their environmental footprint, caring for wildlife and their habitats, and creating stories that inspire action. They call these collective efforts, Disney Planet Possible — tangible actions we’re taking to put possibility into practice and inspire optimism for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Throughout the Month of April, Disney will be celebrating the spirit of Disney Planet Possible by highlighting their commitments and actions while also sharing stories of how others are making a difference too.

Throughout Earth Month, Disney invites everyone to picture what’s possible by sharing images of what gives you hope for our planet’s future with the hashtag #DisneyPlanetPossible.

In December 2020, Disney announced ambitious 2030 Environmental Goals

This Earth Month, Disney's streaming services and TV networks are using the power of storytelling to inspire connection with our planet and all who call it home. Disney+ Earth Month collection includes Polar Bear, National Geographic's Explorer: The Last Tepui, and National Geographic's The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.

Additionally, ABC will air Hidden Climate Heroes, an Earth Day Special highlighting the people and organizations making an impact in their communities through climate change solutions. In addition, National Geographic's Earth Month campaign will spotlight key stories around the theme of "Explore and Restore," with content being available at natgeo.com.

All month long, Disney Parks around the world will share fun, memorable experiences that celebrate the wonder of nature and offer adventures for all ages to enjoy.

Disney announced two new solar facilities in collaboration with local utility providers expected to come online near Walt Disney World

Installed solar arrays at Castaway Cay and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Diverted 61% of total Company operational waste from landfills.

Launched plastic-free packaging for a line of classic dolls.

Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) support community heroes

Through Disney Conservation Team Wildlife, Disney cast members continue to lead the charge for biodiversity protection in Disney’s own backyard and beyond, including efforts to provide habitat for monarch butterflies in California and purple martin birds in Florida; safeguard sea turtles outside of Disney’s Vero Beach Resort; and restore coral reefs at Disney’s Castaway Cay in The Bahamas.