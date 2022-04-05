Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Gets a Delicious Menu Update

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village has been a popular restaurant at Walt Disney World since it first opened well over a decade ago. Now, Chef Sahib Bhatti has incorporated his roots from Tanzania on the Eastern Coast of Africa in order to create new and updated dishes filled with spices and ingredients found in the Indian subcontinent.

Oh, and before we get to the new menu items, don’t worry… The popular Indian bread service remains!

Lamb Kefta, a returning fan-favorite appetizer but now with a refreshing twist. Chef Sahib and his team have infused traditional North-African flavors with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper to this char-grilled ground lamb with Tunisian couscous salad and ginger pear chutney.

Potjie-inspired Slow Cooked Dishes are made in a potjie, a traditional cast-iron pot that dates back to the Dutch during the spice trade. The popular Butter Chicken is here to stay, with Chef introducing authentic pork selection and multiple plant-based additions to this “Harvest.”

The Pork Vindaloo has origins from Goa and features inspiration from Portuguese cuisine. This tender pork is cooked with paprika, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and a house-made spice blend.

The Lentil Daal is typically found in the Indian subcontinent and is made with yellow lentils and cooked in fragrant spices.

Sukuma Wiki is delightfully enjoyed with rajma masala. The chef wanted to ensure this plant-based offering had a permanent place on the menu for guests to enjoy.

The Rajma Masala is a dish from the Indian subcontinent that features red kidney beans and a delicious spice blend combined with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala and braised until tender. It is also known as maharage in Eastern Africa, which translates to red beans, and is typically served with greens.

These next two entrees are available to enjoy for both lunch and dinner.

The Zanzibari Vegetable Curry is inspired by the island of Zanzibar, also known as “Spice Island.” This plant-based dish features seasonal vegetables, fragrant rice, and a mouthwatering blend of cloves, cinnamon, and black pepper.

For those who are a fan of fish, the Samaki Wa Kupaka, which means "coated fish," is quite a unique fish. Kingklip is commonly found along the Southern African coast. This moist, white fish joins the menu as a part of sustainable seafood initiatives and is absolutely delicious with a marinade of traditional Swahili cuisine, mango and turmeric, and topped with a tangy tamarind-infused coconut gravy.

These last two items are only available for dinner at Sanaa.

The fall-off-the-bone Pork Shank goes through a long braise process with flavors of cloves, nutmeg, and allspice before making it to your plate and is paired with one of the Chef’s comfort foods – black-eye peas simmered in a chermoula herb blend.

The Grilled New York Strip has been on the menu before, but never like this! As you take a bite of these decadent flavors, you'll be transported to Eastern Africa with this version of "meat and potatoes." The strip is perfectly paired with mukimo made with green peas, corn, and spinach, as well as harvest vegetables, herb emulsion, and fig sauce.