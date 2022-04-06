If you are into pin trading, there are limited edition pins that you might be interested in.
What's Happening:
- At EPCOT, you can purchase a limited edition 50th Anniversary EPCOT pin.
- These pins are in the colors of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
- It is found at Pin Traders.
- It's available for purchase for $99.99.
- This is a limited-edition item, so for those who enjoy collecting it will be a must-have.
- This is a seven-pin collection and is the second in the series.
- The first one featured Magic Kingdom icons, and was released last year.
- The largest pin in the set is of Spaceship Earth. It is blue with white, purple, and orange triangles across the top.
- Each of the other six pins represents an attraction at EPCOT.
- One of the pins is of the seagulls from The Seas With Nemo & Friends.
- There's a pin for the American Adventure building.
- You can see the Mexico Pavilion represented.
- There's also a pin to celebrate the new and old Test Track cars.
- You'll be able to see Dreamfinder’s blimp from Journey Into Imagination With Figment.
- The Nova Corps ship outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is represented as well.
