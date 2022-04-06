Limited Edition 50th Anniversary EPCOT Pin Set Spotted at Walt Disney World

If you are into pin trading, there are limited edition pins that you might be interested in.

What's Happening:

  • At EPCOT, you can purchase a limited edition 50th Anniversary EPCOT pin.
  • These pins are in the colors of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
  • It is found at Pin Traders.
  • It's available for purchase for $99.99.
  • This is a limited-edition item, so for those who enjoy collecting it will be a must-have.
  • This is a seven-pin collection and is the second in the series.
  • The first one featured Magic Kingdom icons, and was released last year.
  • The largest pin in the set is of Spaceship Earth. It is blue with white, purple, and orange triangles across the top.
  • Each of the other six pins represents an attraction at EPCOT.
  • One of the pins is of the seagulls from The Seas With Nemo & Friends.
  • There's a pin for the American Adventure building.
  • You can see the Mexico Pavilion represented.
  • There's also a pin to celebrate the new and old Test Track cars.
  • You'll be able to see Dreamfinder’s blimp from Journey Into Imagination With Figment.
  • The Nova Corps ship outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is represented as well.
