Balance the Scales with New Moon Knight and Arthur Harrow Funko Pop! Figures

Marvel is only two episodes into their series Moon Knight, and already the show has been a big hit with audiences. Naturally, a new Marvel series means new merchandise and today, two Moon Knight-inspired Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

  • Moon Knight. Moon Knight is what’s happening and we cannot get enough of the new series and Oscar Isaac’s incredible portrayal of Steven Grant and Marc Spector.
  • Coinciding with the arrival of the show—and debut of Mr. Knight—Funko has opened pre-orders on two Pop! figures that will make a great addition to any Marvel collection.
  • The Pop! figure available are:
    • Mr. Knight (Steven Grant in the suit)
    • Arthur Harrow
  • These must-have collectibles sell for $11.99 each and are available at Entertainment Earth.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Moon Knight Arthur Harrow Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Moon Knight in Tuxedo Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99        

More Moon Knight:

