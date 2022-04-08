Marvel is only two episodes into their series Moon Knight, and already the show has been a big hit with audiences. Naturally, a new Marvel series means new merchandise and today, two Moon Knight-inspired Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

Moon Knight . Moon Knight is what’s happening and we cannot get enough of the new series and Oscar Isaac’s incredible portrayal of Steven Grant and Marc Spector.

. is what’s happening and we cannot get enough of the new series and Oscar Isaac’s incredible portrayal of Steven Grant and Marc Spector. Coinciding with the arrival of the show— and debut of Mr. Knight

The Pop! figure available are: Mr. Knight (Steven Grant in the suit) Arthur Harrow

These must-have collectibles sell for $11.99 each and are available at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22!

Moon Knight Arthur Harrow Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Moon Knight in Tuxedo Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

More Moon Knight:

Let’s face it, we’re obsessed with this show. Just when it seems that things can’t get any better, Disney brings Mr. Knight to Avengers Campus