Marvel Legends Series Mr. Knight Figure Coming soon from Hasbro

Mr. Knight has been taking the Marvel community by storm since the character debuted in the most recent of Moon Knight on Disney+. Soon, you’ll be able to bring the character home in the form of a brand new Marvel Legends Series figure from Hasbro.
- The Hasbro Pulse Instagram account shared a look at a new Mr. Knight Marvel Legends Series figure.
- The figure comes with a pair of alternate hands and Moon Knight’s signature truncheon as well as an arm of the new Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure.
- The new Mr. Knight figure will be available for pre-order on April 12th on Hasbro Pulse.
About Moon Knight:
- Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.
- In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.
- The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.
- Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.
- This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.
- Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the show.
- Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.
- Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.
- Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019 along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.
- You can watch Moon Knight on Disney+ now. Check out Mack’s review of the new series.