Marvel Legends Series Mr. Knight Figure Coming soon from Hasbro

Mr. Knight has been taking the Marvel community by storm since the character debuted in the most recent of Moon Knight on Disney+. Soon, you’ll be able to bring the character home in the form of a brand new Marvel Legends Series figure from Hasbro.

The Hasbro Pulse Instagram

The figure comes with a pair of alternate hands and Moon Knight’s signature truncheon as well as an arm of the new Infinity Ultron Build-a-Figure.

The new Mr. Knight figure will be available for pre-order on April 12th on Hasbro Pulse

About Moon Knight: