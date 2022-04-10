Moonlight Magic Dates Announced

If you are a part of Disney Vacation Club, it has many perks. One of them is getting to be a part of Moonlight Magic, which has returned in 2022 and some dates have been announced. Click here to see a full review of Moonlight Magic.

What's Happening:

Disney Vacation Club members can experience a night of complementary events, including after-hours access.

You will be able to enjoy select new and classic attractions with wait times that are much shorter. There are character sightings, reimagined entertainment, and delicious treats.

How to Register:

You are required to register to attend this event. Once the registration window opens, you can sign up online.

Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event day can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios

Event registration opens to all members on May 10th, 2022.

Visit this page

You will enter a virtual waiting room, which will secure a place in line. Make sure to not refresh your page, or else you may lose your spot.

Once it is your turn, you'll be sent to the registration form to sign up for a night of Moonlight Magic.

Dates:

EPCOT:

Event Dates: March 17th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022

Registration for this event is closed.

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Event Dates: May 24th, 2022, June 16th, 2022 and July 14th, 2022

Registration Window: Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios events beginning April 20th, 2022.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Event Dates: July 26th, 2022, August 31st, 2022 and September 28th, 2022

Registration Window: Check back for information about when to register.