Moonlight Magic Dates Announced

If you are a part of Disney Vacation Club, it has many perks. One of them is getting to be a part of Moonlight Magic, which has returned in 2022 and some dates have been announced. Click here to see a full review of Moonlight Magic.
What's Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club members can experience a night of complementary events, including after-hours access.
- You will be able to enjoy select new and classic attractions with wait times that are much shorter. There are character sightings, reimagined entertainment, and delicious treats.
How to Register:
- You are required to register to attend this event. Once the registration window opens, you can sign up online.
- Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event day can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios beginning April 20th, 2022.
- Event registration opens to all members on May 10th, 2022.
- Visit this page and select RSVP Online. Make sure that you have your member number ready.
- You will enter a virtual waiting room, which will secure a place in line. Make sure to not refresh your page, or else you may lose your spot.
- Once it is your turn, you'll be sent to the registration form to sign up for a night of Moonlight Magic.
Dates:
- Event Dates: March 17th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022
- Registration for this event is closed.
Disney's Hollywood Studios:
- Event Dates: May 24th, 2022, June 16th, 2022 and July 14th, 2022
- Registration Window: Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios events beginning April 20th, 2022.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Event Dates: July 26th, 2022, August 31st, 2022 and September 28th, 2022
- Registration Window: Check back for information about when to register.
