Moonlight Magic Dates Announced

If you are a part of Disney Vacation Club, it has many perks. One of them is getting to be a part of Moonlight Magic, which has returned in 2022 and some dates have been announced. Click here to see a full review of Moonlight Magic.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Vacation Club members can experience a night of complementary events, including after-hours access.
  • You will be able to enjoy select new and classic attractions with wait times that are much shorter. There are character sightings, reimagined entertainment, and delicious treats.

How to Register:

  • You are required to register to attend this event. Once the registration window opens, you can sign up online.
  • Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event day can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios beginning April 20th, 2022.
  • Event registration opens to all members on May 10th, 2022.
  • Visit this page and select RSVP Online. Make sure that you have your member number ready.
  • You will enter a virtual waiting room, which will secure a place in line. Make sure to not refresh your page, or else you may lose your spot.
  • Once it is your turn, you'll be sent to the registration form to sign up for a night of Moonlight Magic.

Dates:

EPCOT:

  • Event Dates: March 17th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022
  • Registration for this event is closed.

Disney's Hollywood Studios:

  • Event Dates: May 24th, 2022, June 16th, 2022 and July 14th, 2022
  • Registration Window: Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date can register online for Disney's Hollywood Studios events beginning April 20th, 2022.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

  • Event Dates: July 26th, 2022, August 31st, 2022 and September 28th, 2022
  • Registration Window: Check back for information about when to register.
