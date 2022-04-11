Nimona has been in the making for quite some time but is officially heading to Netflix according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was originally supposed to be released in 2022 by Disney but didn’t complete production.
What's Happening:
- Originally, Nimona was in production at Blue Sky Studios, which Disney acquired along with assets from 21st Century Fox. However, the film’s production was shut down along with the rest of Blue Sky last year.
- Now, the film has been revived at Netflix.
- This is a feature-length animated film of ND Stevenson’s bestselling graphic novel.
- It will be available on Netflix in 2023, and production began earlier this year.
- Netflix has partnered with Annapurna in the movie with directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Spies in Disguise), which stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed.
- A synopsis for the animation shares: "A Knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone."
- Moretz will be the voice of Nimona, with Ahmed set as Ballister Boldheart and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin.
- Nimona was published in 2015 via HarperCollins after it was first published as a webcomic and won multiple awards, including an Eisner Award.
- In a March 2022 Business Insider story, a former Blue Sky staffer said that Disney took issue with a same-gender kiss that was done for Nimona. It was reported that it was removed during the creative production process for the upcoming Pixar animation, Lightyear. Later, it was added back in following backlash at The Walt Disney Co., which included a letter from Pixar employees alleging censorship and noting Disney’s previous silence on Florida’s "Don’t Say Gay" bill.