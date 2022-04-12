Disneyland Paris Reveals New Logo For Their Disneyland Hotel

As part of a special panel celebrating 30 years of Disneyland Paris, the Imagineering teams from the European Disney Destination have revealed a brand new logo for the landmark Disneyland Hotel.

When the Disneyland Hotel reopens, the signature lodging of Disneyland Paris will have a royal theme and will become the realm of many Disney Princesses and Princes, with elegantly decorated rooms and suites inspired by animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, as well as the recent hits Tangled and Frozen.

Disneyland Hotel is currently being renovated to make it more magical than ever and enhance its impeccable 5-star service and unrivaled Disney hospitality, and with the new royal theme, guests can expect refined, storytelling decor and magical touches that will surprise and delight the whole family once the hotel reopens.

