Celebrating 30 years of Disneyland Paris With The Imagineers, A Unique Panel on April 12th at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Convention Center

In honor of Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary and in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, Disneyland Paris is pleased to announce an exceptional panel that will reunite many Disney Imagineers, including several who will gather together on stage for the first time since the 1990s!

For such a unique exceptional anniversary, Disneyland Paris will have an exceptional cast.

Several generations of Imagineers will discuss on stage, at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

In order to allow as many people as possible to benefit from this panel, a live broadcast will also take place on the Disneyland Paris YouTube channel.

From the first creative inspirations to the lasting legacy, and current transformation of the resort, including the transmission of know-how and experiences between Imagineers over the years, these exchanges promise to be exciting.

Panel Guests include: Tony Baxter, Former Executive Producer, Disneyland Paris Beth Clapperton, Art Director Tim Delaney, Former Show Producer, Discoveryland Tracy Eck, Art Director, Disneyland Park Björn Heerwagen, Director – Show Design & Production Sylvie Massara, Art Director, Portfolio Hotels Tom Morris, Former Show Producer, Fantasyland

Panel moderated by David Wilson, Vice President & Site Portfolio Executive and Tom Fitzgerald, Portfolio Creative Executive.

More information will be released very soon on the registration process.