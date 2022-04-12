Funko and ASPCA Announce Movie Pets Pops With Purpose for Coming Fall 2022

Throughout the year, Funko will continue their support of worthy causes with the limited edition Pops With Purpose collectibles. This fall, the company will team up with the ASPCA and introduce some adorable pet-themed Pop! figures

What’s Happening:

Wag your tails, let out a purr, or simply sigh with content because Funko and ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) are teaming up once again as part of the philanthropic initiative, Pops With Purpose.

In honor of National Pet Day, Funko revealed the new 2022 Pop! figures designed after beloved movie pets including: Einstein from Back to the Future Toto from The Wizard of Oz

Funko has shared a sneak peek at the furry friends who will be debuting later in the year, and great scott! are these pals adorable! As you can see, Einstein has his paws on a radio, while Toto is looking comfy in a wicker basket.

The Pops! With Purpose ASPCA figurines will be available for pre-order on October 4th. Each Pop! sold from this collection will feature a designated sticker and box art.

Fans can sign up via Notify Me on the Funko website

Benefiting a Funko and Fan Favorite Cause:

Beginning with the ASPCA, Pops! With Purpose will now live exclusively on Funko’s direct to consumer channels and Funko will donate $10 for each Pop! sold.

Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter announced this year’s ASPCA partnership on the company’s YouTube channel in a special video that features Funko employees with their special animal friends. Take a look:

What They’re Saying:

Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko: “The ASPCA does such important work in their fight to prevent cruelty to animals, which is a cause near and dear to the hearts of many of our employees. When fans purchase their favorite Pops! With Purpose pet figures, they’re displaying not only their fandom but their desire to help the ASPCA in their anti-cruelty mission, which we’re honored to be a part of.”

Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA: "We are thankful for Funko's support of our efforts to protect and care for animals across the country. For every Pops! With Purpose ASPCA figurine purchased, the ASPCA will receive a donation to support our commitment to helping vulnerable animals in need."

