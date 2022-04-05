Grow Your Collection and Support Make-A-Wish with New Disney Themed Funko Pops! With Purpose

Earlier this year, Funko announced a new partnership with Make-A-Wish for their line of Pops! With Purpose that will benefit the organization in celebration of World Wish Day. The line includes nine metallic blue Pop! figures inspired by Disney characters and fans can now shop the collection at several retailers.

What’s Happening:

For decades, Make-A-Wish has been bringing joy to children suffering from long term and critical illnesses and have partnered with companies like Disney to extend the magic even further.

Now Funko has teamed up with the wish granting organization to present the 2022 line of Pops! With Purpose Mickey Mouse (BoxLunch Exclusive) Cheshire Cat Sulley Iron Man (Funko Web Exclusive) Stormtrooper bobblehead (GameStop Exclusive) And More

Each Pop! With Purpose figure sold will feature a designated sticker and box art indicating that Funko has made a charitable donation to Make-A-Wish. Regardless of sales, Funko will donate $150,000 to Make-A-Wish in celebration of World Wish Day (April 29th).

Additionally, in collaboration with GameStop, Funko will launch in-store activations for Make-A-Wish recipients at select GameStop stores nationwide during the month of April.

Pops! With Purpose are now available online and in stores. Links to individual figures can be found below.

Pops With Purpose at Mass Retailers

Make-A-Wish Minnie Mouse Metallic Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Make-A-Wish Cheshire Cat Metallic Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Make-A-Wish Sulley Metallic Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Make-A-Wish BB-8 Metallic Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Make-A-Wish Spider-Man Metallic Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Pops! With Purpose Exclusives

Pop! Disney: Make-A-Wish Winnie the Pooh (Hot Topic Exclusive)