Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration Announces $35 Million Renovation

The Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration has announced they are now under new ownership and management. The 718-room property, located just 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World, was recently purchased by Tishman Hotel Corporation. StepStone Hospitality has been named the management company and will oversee the property.

What’s Happening:

The resort is currently undergoing a $35 million renovation, which includes guest rooms and suites, outdoor pool areas, a restaurant and on-site conference center, with completion expected in early 2023.

The room renovation construction is contained to one of the hotel’s six towers at a time, to avoid interruptions to the guest experience. The lobby and two of the six towers have already been completed.

The newly renovated resort will be flagged a Delta by Marriott, known for modern guest rooms, flexible spaces and smart service.

A new general manager and director of sales and marketing have been appointed.

Positioned on a 20-acre landscape, the renovated property will appeal to both leisure and business travelers. Leisure guests will enjoy three swimming pools – complete with a waterfall and slide – two tennis courts, on-site laundry facilities, four restaurants and complimentary scheduled transportation to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Business travelers can take advantage of an on-site conference center consisting of 11,632 square feet of flexible meeting space, including additional expansive options for outdoor events.

The hotel’s six towers, containing more than 100 rooms each, allow planners the unique opportunity to book exclusive sleeping room towers for their attendees. The property can easily accommodate everything from small group meetings to larger groups of 400, to include weddings, corporate meetings and social events.

