Hasbro Pulse Teases Spider-Men Figures Coming in 2023

Hasbro Pulse has teased a set of Marvel Legends figures that fans have been demanding since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – All three Spider-Men as featured in the film!
What’s Happening:
- The Hasbro Pulse Twitter account has shared a very vague tease, hinting at the future release of all three Spider-Men as they were seen in the recent hit Marvel Studios film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
- The film also features (spoiler alert) the appearance of previous cinematic Spider-Men played by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
- Based on social media comments, since the film’s debut there has been outcry basically on anything that Hasbro has announced or released demanding new figures of the various Spider-Men as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Aside from the tease of the image of the three Spider-Men as seen in the film, the accompanying tweet simply gives the vague date of “2023.” Based on the hashtags included in the tweet, they will also be part of the Marvel Legends Series of figures.
- Hasbro Pulse is the sector of the hugely popular toy company that places fans front and center. The brand touts some of the best product offerings and experiences from the iconic brands that fans love, including Marvel and Star Wars, alongside glimpses of behind-the-scenes material and insider details that cannot be found anywhere else.