Hasbro Pulse Teases Spider-Men Figures Coming in 2023

Hasbro Pulse has teased a set of Marvel Legends figures that fans have been demanding since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – All three Spider-Men as featured in the film!

What’s Happening:

The Hasbro Pulse Twitter account has shared a very vague tease, hinting at the future release of all three Spider-Men as they were seen in the recent hit Marvel Studios film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse. The film also features (spoiler alert) the appearance of previous cinematic Spider-Men played by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.