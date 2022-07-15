Marvel Legends “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 3-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has been to the multiverse and they’ve come back with a Marvel Legends 3-pack of Spider-Man figures inspired by the heroes of Spider-Man: No Way Home!
- Straight out of the wild Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, this incredible series of collectibles features each version of the webslinger from the various live-action Spider-Man franchises films of the last two decades:
- Spider-Man (Tom Holland)
- Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey McGuire)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)
- The collection was first announced in April and today the team at Hasbro shared more information about each of the three figures and their accessories.
- As the official images show, each Spider-Man suit is extremely accurate to its appearance in No Way Home as well as their debuts in pre-MCU movies Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider Man (2012).
- The Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. on July 15th
- Pre-orders open for Pulse Premium Members at 1pm ET, and for all fans at 2:00pm ET.
- The set sells for $89.99 and is expected to ship to fans in August 2023.
To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker – in his integrated nanotech suit – enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man! This action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man super heroes in their unique attire!
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK
- Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $89.99
Each of these quality 6-inch scale figures feature premium articulation and movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all three suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan’s collection!.