Marvel Legends “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 3-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has been to the multiverse and they’ve come back with a Marvel Legends 3-pack of Spider-Man figures inspired by the heroes of Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Straight out of the wild Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, this incredible series of collectibles features each version of the webslinger from the various live-action Spider-Man franchises films of the last two decades:
    • Spider-Man (Tom Holland)
    • Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey McGuire)
    • The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)
  • The collection was first announced in April and today the team at Hasbro shared more information about each of the three figures and their accessories.

  • As the official images show, each Spider-Man suit is extremely accurate to its appearance in No Way Home as well as their debuts in pre-MCU movies Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider Man (2012).
  • The Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. on July 15th
  • Pre-orders open for Pulse Premium Members at 1pm ET, and for all fans at 2:00pm ET. 
  • The set sells for $89.99 and is expected to ship to fans in August 2023.
  • A link to the awesome collectible set can be found below.

To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker – in his integrated nanotech suit – enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man! This action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man super heroes in their unique attire!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK

  • Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories
  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Each of these quality 6-inch scale figures feature premium articulation and movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all three suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan’s collection!.