Marvel Legends “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 3-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro has been to the multiverse and they’ve come back with a Marvel Legends 3-pack of Spider-Man figures inspired by the heroes of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Straight out of the wild Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home , this incredible series of collectibles features each version of the webslinger from the various live-action Spider-Man franchises films of the last two decades: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey McGuire) The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)

, this incredible series of collectibles features each version of the webslinger from the various live-action Spider-Man franchises films of the last two decades: The collection was first announced in April and today the team at Hasbro shared more information about each of the three figures and their accessories.

As the official images show, each Spider-Man suit is extremely accurate to its appearance in No Way Home as well as their debuts in pre-MCU movies Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider Man (2012).

as well as their debuts in pre-MCU movies (2002) and (2012). The Spider-Man: No Way Home Pack will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. on July 15th

Pack will be available for and other major retailers. on July 15th Pre-orders open for Pulse Premium Members at 1pm ET , and for all fans at 2:00pm ET.

, and The set sells for $89.99 and is expected to ship to fans in August 2023.

A link to the awesome collectible set can be found below.

To save his city, web-slinger Peter Parker – in his integrated nanotech suit – enlists the help of a couple of new friends: Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man! This action figure 3-pack is inspired by the epic final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring all three cinematic Spider-Man super heroes in their unique attire!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PACK

Includes 3 figures and 15 accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $89.99

Each of these quality 6-inch scale figures feature premium articulation and movie-authentic sculpting detail and premium deco, including painted web lines on all three suits – making them stand-out additions to any Marvel fan’s collection!.