Photos: Inside Universal Studios Hollywood’s New Super Nintendo World Store

Last Friday, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a brand new store near the entrance of the park featuring Super Nintendo World merchandise, in promotion of the brand-new area of the park set to open in 2023. We stopped by the store yesterday to see what’s available.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Feature Presentation store is the place to go for all your Super Nintendo World needs.

Once inside, you’re immediately greeted by some charming Nintendo theming, giving a fun peek ahead to the immersive environment that is being created on the Lower Lot.

Two merchandise display cases on either side as you enter the store.

There’s plenty of Mario and Luigi items for fans of all ages.

They have a variety of Mario Kart shirts, which serves as the basis of Super Nintendo World’s main attraction.

Both of these shirts retail for $35.00.

This shirt retails for $30.00. It’s worth noting that no Annual Passholder discounts apply to any of the Nintendo merchandise.

The jacket retails for $60.00.

The addition of the green Super Mario tubes throughout the store is a really nice touch.

There’s even Super Nintendo World branded chocolate bars, retailing for $7.00 a piece.

A variety of Mario Kart toys and playsets are also available to purchase.

Princess Peach’s Castle is depicted on a mural near the registers.

Be sure to check out the Feature Presentation store next time you visit Universal Studios Hollywood!