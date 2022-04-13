Disney Loungefly Sweet Treats Accessories Satisfy Fashion and Foodie Cravings

What happens when you combine Disney characters with sweet treats? You wind up with a delightful assortment of snack shaped accessories that only Loungefly could dream up! A variety of scrumptious looking bags and wallets was revealed earlier this year, and now the styles are starting to arrive on Loungefly and Entertainment Earth.

Whether stepping into their favorite Disney park or just enjoying the sights right at home, Disney fans can treat every day like a celebration with Loungefly’s Sweet Treats Collection!

Classic Loungefly designs get sine bakery-inspired updates in this series of bags that look good enough to eat.

Cakes, cupcakes, sundaes are that much sweeter when they feature your favorite Disney characters and this assortment of goodies is sure to satisfy your fashion and foodie cravings. Featured in this collection are Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Tangled Disney Princess Cakes Chip ‘n Dale The Aristocats

Select styles are available now on the Loungefly website, and for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Cosplay Cakes – $20-$65

Disney Princess Cakes – $40-$80

Chip ‘n Dale – $40-$70