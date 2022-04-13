Disney Loungefly Sweet Treats Accessories Satisfy Fashion and Foodie Cravings

What happens when you combine Disney characters with sweet treats? You wind up with a delightful assortment of snack shaped accessories that only Loungefly could dream up! A variety of scrumptious looking bags and wallets was revealed earlier this year, and now the styles are starting to arrive on Loungefly and Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Whether stepping into their favorite Disney park or just enjoying the sights right at home, Disney fans can treat every day like a celebration with Loungefly’s Sweet Treats Collection!
- Classic Loungefly designs get sine bakery-inspired updates in this series of bags that look good enough to eat.
- Cakes, cupcakes, sundaes are that much sweeter when they feature your favorite Disney characters and this assortment of goodies is sure to satisfy your fashion and foodie cravings. Featured in this collection are
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Tangled
- Disney Princess Cakes
- Chip ‘n Dale
- The Aristocats
- Select styles are available now on the Loungefly website, and for pre-order on Entertainment Earth (arriving this spring). Links to individual items can be found below.
Cosplay Cakes – $20-$65
- Snow White Cake Cosplay Card Holder – Loungefly.com
- Snow White Cosplay Cake Cardholder(Entertainment Earth)
- Snow White Cake Cosplay Crossbody Bag – Loungefly.com
- Snow White Cosplay Cake Crossbody Purse – $65.00 (Entertainment Earth)
Disney Princess Cakes – $40-$80
- Disney Princess Cakes Mini Backpack – Loungefly.com
- Disney Princess Cakes Mini-Backpack (Entertainment Earth)
Chip ‘n Dale – $40-$70
- Chip and Dale Sweet Treats Mini Backpack – Loungefly.com
- Chip and Dale Snackies Mini-Backpack (Entertainment Earth)