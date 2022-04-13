Power Up Your Disney Display with the “Wreck-It Ralph” Funko Soda Figure

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Gamers and movie lovers alike will find they just can’t live without the new Wreck-It Ralph inspired figure that’s just debuted on Entertainment Earth.

You can never have too much Funko Soda and this summer, your collection will become even more amazing when Entertainment Earth Wreck-It Ralph figure.

figure. He may have started out as the “villain” but we all know that Ralph was just misunderstood and needed to find a more creative outlet for his special skills.Now you can offer him a place amongst your favorite Funkos and everyone will be happy!

This Funko Soda is the perfect addition for your collection and features Ralph dressed in his recognizable overalls and plaid shirt. He’s got a confident smirk on his face and has his arms folded, so you know he means business!

Guests are limited to one (1) of each Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! This speciality version showcases Ralph holding the homemade “You’re My Hero” medal that Vanellope gave him. Aww! So cute!

Please note the Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

The Wreck-It Ralph Funko Soda is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

Wreck-It Ralph Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 12,500 pieces

