Disney Springs Break Presented by Havaianas Coming to Waterview Park

Spring break isn’t over just yeat at Walt Disney World. The Disney Parks Blog today announced that Disney Springs Break presented by Havaianas will be coming to the Waterview Park area of the shopping and dining district this week.

Located between The Boathouse and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, Waterview Park will play host to Disney Springs Break presented by Havaianas from April 21-24.

The area will be transformed into an immersive spring break beach festival, complete with DJs, live entertainment, fun activities and some colorful photo opportunities.

The fun will take place each day from 2 p.m.-11 p.m. as guests take to this temporary new beach setting.

Guests will get to watch sand artisans create works of art and try their own hand at sand sculpting in the interactive sandbox.

Guests will even get to help paint some vibrant surfboards.

Some of the Instagram-worthy photo ops will include a surf shack,the biggest Havaianas flip flop ever and a surf-inspired backdrop.

Havaianas will also have their newest Spring collection available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to to tag their photos with #havaspringbreak to share their fun in the sun.