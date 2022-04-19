Hasbro Pulse Reveals Knull and Venom 2-Pack, Several Other New Figures in Spider-Man-Focused Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including a very impressive Knull and Venom two-pack and lots of other great Spider-Man figures.
- Before they revealed anything, it was exciting to see that the team was coming to use live from a brand new studio to take a look at some of these new figures.
- The team started by recapping the Thor: Love and Thunder wave of figures that was revealed yesterday in conjunction with the upcoming film’s first teaser.
- They then moved on to a focus (mostly) on Spider-Man for the rest of the stream by first revealing civilian figures for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
- These two figures come with some fun accessories, including an alternate head for Ned that recreates the scene from the film in which he puts on Peter’s mask.
- These Peter Parker and Ned Leeds figures will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- Next, the team showed off a brand new Spider-Man Noir figure, pulling the character right out of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- This new figure will also come with a Spider-Ham figure in what the guys referred to as a “one and a half pack.”
- These new figures will be a Target exclusive in the U.S. and will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) for $29.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- The team also took a moment to show off their new plastic-free packaging for both of these new sets of figures.
- Next, the team took a break from Spider-Man for a moment to get back to the 20th anniversary line of figures, which already includes Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk.
- The fourth figure in the collection was revealed to be Toad.
- The figure comes with an alternate head (with his iconic tongue) as well as two little toad accessories.
- While the rest of this collection is available for pre-order now, the Toad figure will be available at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on all Fan Channel retailers for $33.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- The team then showed off another look at the previously-revealed Iron Spider figure, which will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $33.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- They also gave a look at the previously-revealed Future Foundation Spider-Man figure which will also be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- And for the last set of previously-revealed figures, we got a better look at the Silk and Doctor Octopus two-pack, which will be an Amazon exclusive and will be available for pre-order later this year for $55.99.
- The team did give us a look at a digital render of a Knull figure back at PulseCon in October, but today we got to see the actual figure in hand.
- They even held him next to the Future Foundation Spidey for a look at the scale of this massive villain.
- And even more exciting, the team revealed that Knull will come as part of a two-pack with a huge winged-Venom figure.
- This two-pack of impressive figures ripped right out of the pages of the “King in Black” comic event, will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $77.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- The team then revealed another two-pack of figures, this time from the “Renew Your Vows” Spider-Man comic arc.
- The pack includes a brand new Spider-Man figure with pinless joints as well as a May Jane Watson Spinneret figure.
- One of the features of the new Spider-Man figure highlighted by the team was toe articulation, which is a brand new feature.
- This Spider-Man and Spinneret two-pack will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $55.99 and will ship in November 2022.
- From Spidey to his villains, we next got a look at a brand new Lizard figure.
- Sporting a more vintage look, this new figure actually comes with an alternate head to mimic the character’s original comic book appearance.
- This new Lizard figure will be a Walmart exclusive and a pre-order date has not yet been announced.
- And finally, the team closed out this Spider-Man celebration stream by taking it all the way back to the beginning with a look at a new Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man figure.
- The figure comes with a total of eight hands, some web accessories and even a pair of web wings so fans can recreate the iconic cover of “Amazing Fantasy #15.”
- This new Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 and will ship in December 2022.
- And of course, the team couldn’t wrap things up with leaving us with a little tease for the future.
- As Dwight folded up some laundry, he showed off an action-figure-sized dress shirt before folding it into the pile.
- You can watch the full Hasbro Pulse live stream below: