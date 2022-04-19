Hasbro Pulse Reveals Knull and Venom 2-Pack, Several Other New Figures in Spider-Man-Focused Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together again today to show off some a slate of new Marvel Legends figures coming soon, including a very impressive Knull and Venom two-pack and lots of other great Spider-Man figures.

Before they revealed anything, it was exciting to see that the team was coming to use live from a brand new studio to take a look at some of these new figures.

The team started by recapping the Thor: Love and Thunder wave of figures that was revealed yesterday

wave of figures that was They then moved on to a focus (mostly) on Spider-Man for the rest of the stream by first revealing civilian figures for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

These two figures come with some fun accessories, including an alternate head for Ned that recreates the scene from the film in which he puts on Peter’s mask.

These Peter Parker and Ned Leeds figures will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $55.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

Next, the team showed off a brand new Spider-Man Noir figure, pulling the character right out of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This new figure will also come with a Spider-Ham figure in what the guys referred to as a “one and a half pack.”

These new figures will be a Target exclusive in the U.S. and will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) for $29.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

The team also took a moment to show off their new plastic-free packaging for both of these new sets of figures.

Next, the team took a break from Spider-Man for a moment to get back to the 20th anniversary line of figures, which already includes Captain America, Iron Man and the Hulk.

The fourth figure in the collection was revealed to be Toad.

The figure comes with an alternate head (with his iconic tongue) as well as two little toad accessories.

While the rest of this collection is available for pre-order now, the Toad figure will be available at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on all Fan Channel retailers for $33.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

The team then showed off another look at the previously-revealed Iron Spider figure, which will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $33.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

They also gave a look at the previously-revealed Future Foundation Spider-Man figure which will also be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $27.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

And for the last set of previously-revealed figures, we got a better look at the Silk and Doctor Octopus two-pack, which will be an Amazon exclusive and will be available for pre-order later this year for $55.99.

The team did give us a look at a digital render of a Knull figure back at PulseCon in October, but today we got to see the actual figure in hand.

They even held him next to the Future Foundation Spidey for a look at the scale of this massive villain.

And even more exciting, the team revealed that Knull will come as part of a two-pack with a huge winged-Venom figure.

This two-pack of impressive figures ripped right out of the pages of the “King in Black” comic event, will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $77.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

The team then revealed another two-pack of figures, this time from the “Renew Your Vows” Spider-Man comic arc.

The pack includes a brand new Spider-Man figure with pinless joints as well as a May Jane Watson Spinneret figure.

One of the features of the new Spider-Man figure highlighted by the team was toe articulation, which is a brand new feature.

This Spider-Man and Spinneret two-pack will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $55.99 and will ship in November 2022 .

From Spidey to his villains, we next got a look at a brand new Lizard figure.

Sporting a more vintage look, this new figure actually comes with an alternate head to mimic the character’s original comic book appearance.

This new Lizard figure will be a Walmart exclusive and a pre-order date has not yet been announced.

And finally, the team closed out this Spider-Man celebration stream by taking it all the way back to the beginning with a look at a new Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man figure.

The figure comes with a total of eight hands, some web accessories and even a pair of web wings so fans can recreate the iconic cover of “Amazing Fantasy #15.”

This new Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man figure will be available for pre-order at 1 PM ET tomorrow (4/20/22) on Hasbro Pulse $27.99 and will ship in December 2022 .

And of course, the team couldn’t wrap things up with leaving us with a little tease for the future.

As Dwight folded up some laundry, he showed off an action-figure-sized dress shirt before folding it into the pile.