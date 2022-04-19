Governor Ron DeSantis Moves to Add Termination of Reedy Creek Improvement District to Legislative Special Session Discussion

Prior to the opening of Walt Disney World, in 1967, a state law allowed Disney to establish its own independent government that handles fire safety and other functions. That government is the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Reedy Creek has continued to govern the Resort ever since, but now Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a change.

What’s Happening:

According to the Orlando Sentinel

Specifically, DeSantis is calling for termination to be considered for all special districts that were approved in the state before 1968. As noted, Reedy Creek was established in 1967.

This would exempt more recent special districts, including several operating in The Villages — the location for DeSantis’ speech.

He also said he would seek to eliminate the special carve out Disney received from the Legislature for the so-called Big Tech law that would allow people to sue social media companies such as Facebook or Twitter if they are censored. That law has been blocked by a federal judge.

This all comes as a response to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill

What They’re Saying: