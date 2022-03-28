Disney Releases Statement Following Signing of “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Into Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the extremely controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law today and the Walt Disney Company has responded with a statement.

What’s Happening:

"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."