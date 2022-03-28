Disney Releases Statement Following Signing of “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Into Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the extremely controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law today and the Walt Disney Company has responded with a statement.
- The legislature, which was passed by Florida lawmakers earlier this month, is officially titled the Parental Rights in Education bill. The new law limits when and how teachers and school staff can discuss gender and sexual orientation in the classroom.
- In response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signing the bill into law today, the Walt Disney Company released the following statement:
"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."
- CNN reports that the bill is expected to take effect in July.
- The passing of the bill follows immense public backlash over Disney’s initial response to the bill, as well as some harsh statements from DeSantis directed towards Disney.
- Last week, roughly 100 Cast Members walked out of work and gathered outside the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, California in protest of the bill.