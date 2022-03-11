Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Mocks Disney After Chapek’s Shareholder Meeting Comments

The back and forth between Disney and the State of Florida over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill continues, as Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of not giving into the “musing of woke corporations.”
- Earlier this week at the annual Shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Chapek addressed some of the concerns surrounding Disney and the State of Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He stated that he had been in conversation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to express his concerns about the law.
- In response, the Governor’s Office released a statement.
- DeSantis himself had more words to say on the matter, some quite harsh, when speaking at an event.
- In addition to defending the bill, DeSantis mocked Disney, pointing out the company’s ties to China, saying: "How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP."
- Additionally, he said: "Companies that have made a fortune catering to families should understand that parents don't want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom. Our policies will be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not the musing of woke corporations."
- The legislature, which passed this past Tuesday, is officially titled the Parental Rights in Education bill. The new law limits when and how teachers and school staff can discuss gender and sexual orientation in the classroom.
- At the Shareholder meeting, Chapek said that the Walt Disney Company would donate $5 million to The Human Rights Campaign— the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization — in addition to other organizations.
- However, The Human Rights Campaign said they will not accept the money from Disney until they are seen to “build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books.”