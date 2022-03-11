Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Mocks Disney After Chapek’s Shareholder Meeting Comments

The back and forth between Disney and the State of Florida over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill continues, as Governor Ron DeSantis spoke of not giving into the “musing of woke corporations.”

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week at the annual Shareholders meeting

In response, the Governor’s Office released a statement

DeSantis himself had more words to say on the matter, some quite harsh, when speaking at an event.

In addition to defending the bill, DeSantis mocked Disney, pointing out the company’s ties to China, saying: "How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP."

Additionally, he said: "Companies that have made a fortune catering to families should understand that parents don't want this injected into their kid’s kindergarten classroom. Our policies will be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not the musing of woke corporations."

You can see DeSantis’ full speech in the video below:

In a video exclusively obtained by @FoxNews Digital. @GovRonDeSantis slams #Disney saying “In Florida, our policies got to be based on the best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musing of woke corporations.” pic.twitter.com/Op87xgsLzB — Kelly Laco (@kelly_laco) March 10, 2022