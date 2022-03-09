Florida Governor DeSantis’ Office Responds to Disney CEO Bob Chapek Over “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Earlier today at the annual Shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Chapek addressed some of the concerns surrounding Disney and the State of Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He stated that he had been in conversation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to express his concerns about the law. In response, the Governor’s Office released a statement.
Image: New York Post
- The full statement reads:
- The statement notes that Disney contacted them today to speak with the governor, and that was the first time they had heard from Disney regarding the legislation.
- During the Shareholder meeting, Chapek said he will be meeting with Governor DeSantis alongside LGBTQ+ cast members. The statement from the Governor notes that said meeting has yet to be scheduled.
- Chapek noted that “Govenor DeSantis committed to me that he wanted to make sure that this law could not be weaponized in any way by individuals in the state or groups in the state to unduly harm or target gay, lesbian, nonbinary or transgender kids and families.”
- The legislature, which passed yesterday, is officially titled the Parental Rights in Education bill. The new law limits when and how teachers and school staff can discuss gender and sexual orientation in the classroom.