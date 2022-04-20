Florida Senate Approves Bill That Would Dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

The Florida Senate Bill that dissolves certain “independent special districts,” such as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, has passed the Florida Senate with 23 voting for the bill and 16 voting against.

What is Happening:

In a last minute announcement, Florida governor Ron DeSantis revealed that a special session of the Florida legislature

Initially being called to approve the governor’s prepared congressional district maps, he proclaimed that two bills impacting Disney would be added.

SB 4-C would dissolve any special districts that were created prior to November 5th, 1968.

The districts impacted would be: Bradford County Development Authority (Bradford County) Sunshine Water Control District (Broward County) 37 Eastpoint Water and Sewer District (Franklin County) Hamilton County Development Authority (Hamilton County) Reedy Creek Improvement District (Orange and Osceola Counties) Marion County Law Library (Marion County)

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is home to Walt Disney World and provides basic services to the resort.

The bill would be dissolved effective June 1st, 2023.

The dissolvement may also need to be approved by the governing body of the special district.

The bill now moves to Florida’s House.

A bill eliminating a carve out for theme park operators in a bill placing restrictions on social media platforms also passed the Senate.

Legislative Analysis on Special Districts Bill:

The professional staff of The Florida Senate’s Committee on Community Affairs listed the bill’s impact.