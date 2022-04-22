Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of April 25th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show will host “Live’s Go Green Week,” a series of environmentally-friendly lifestyle tips and demonstrations leading up to Earth Day!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:

Monday, April 25 Debra Messing ( Birthday Candles ) Chef Eric Ripert

Tuesday, April 25 – Guest Co-Host Mark Consuelos Miles Teller ( The Offer ) Jamie-Lynn Sigler ( Big Sky ) Rhett Mclaughlin and Link Neal (Fun food facts)

Wednesday, April 27 Elisabeth Moss Dr. Michael Brues “The Sleep Doctor” (How to pick the best sleep supplements)

Thursday, April 28 Dulé Hill ( The Wonder Years ) Sophie Liard “The Folding Lady” (Tips on how to fold clothing properly)

Friday, April 29 David Spade ( Nothing Personal ) Susan Yeagley and Galia Gichon “The Fiscal Firecrackers” (Tips on saving and growing your money)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.