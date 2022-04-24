Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Closing for Major Renovation

Walt Disney World is so much more than just the theme parks. They have golf courses as well, and Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is a popular one. They are going to be closed for a major renovation. Here's what it says on the official website.
What's Happening:
- During the dates of April 28, 2022 – May 8, 2022 only holes #1 – #9 will be available for play, and beginning on May 9, 2022 Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will be closed indefinitely for a major renovation project.
- We recommend that you play at either Disney’s Palm or Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course during this timeframe as we prepare Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course for your future enjoyment!
- We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of this golf course, and look forward to welcoming you back to the newly re-imagined Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course later this year.
About Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course:
- This golf course got its name because of its beautiful magnolia trees. This course features elevated tees, spacious greens, and challenging water hazards.
- Nine of its 18 holes have water hazards, and 97 bunkers dot the landscape.
- In the summer of 2015, all of the bunkers were renovated with tree work and cart path repairs. This means it is the best golf conditions for all their guests.
- They are certified by Audubon International as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary.
- Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course and are great for serious golfers as well as players at all levels.
