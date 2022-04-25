Title Revealed for Sony’s Third Animated Spider-Man Movie

At CinemaCon tonight, Sony dropped the first 15 minutes from its upcoming Marvel animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part I and also revealed the title for Part II.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, the title of the third animated Spider-Man movie will be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
- Recently, Sony announced it was delaying the animated movie from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson from October 7th, 2022 to June 2nd, 2023.
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release on March 29th, 2024.
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099” and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.
- Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for our recap of the CinemaCon presentation and the footage released.