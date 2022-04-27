Event Schedule Revealed for Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney California Adventure

The first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest is coming to Disney California Adventure for one day only, this Friday, April 29th. Today, Disney has released the event schedule for the day.

What’s Happening:

The first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, a one-day event celebrating the entertaining and music-filled stories of the #1 preschool television network’s hit series, will take place at Disney California Adventure from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT, on Friday, April 29th, 2022.

The Disney Junior Fun Fest will consist of the following: 10:00 A.M. – Fun Fest Party Parade: A cavalcade of beloved Disney Junior characters welcoming fans and making their way through the park. 11:00 A.M. – Celebrate 10 Years of Doc McStuffins : A stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series. 11:30 A.M. – Disney Junior Showcase: A presentation offering sneak peeks and special announcements. 1:30 P.M. – Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party: A hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the new Disney Junior series. 2:00 P.M. – Disney Junior Live! Sing-Along 3:00 P.M. – Disney Junior Live! Dance and Play

You can also enjoy regular Disney Junior experiences at Disney California Adventure, including the Disney Junior Dance Party and the Spidey and His Amazing Friends photo wall in the Hollywood Backlot.

photo wall in the Hollywood Backlot. Check out our video Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party, which ran during the Food & Wine Festival.