Two New Disney PhotoPass Offerings Just in Time for Halfway to Halloween

When you're on your Walt Disney World vacation, taking photos is a must. Disney PhotoPass is a great way to get professional photos in front of some of the best areas in the park, as well as other magic shots. Disney Parks Blog shared a new edition just in time for Halfway to Halloween.

What's Happening:

Disney PhotoPass is launching a couple of new photo opportunities at the Walt Disney World Resort.

If you are a fan of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, then you will love this.

There is a storm brewing near the Hollywood Tower Hotel and the newest PhotoPass lens launch will make it look like you've stepped back in time to Halloween night.

This lens is available on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If you head over to Magic Kingdom Haunted Mansion

Starting today, if you step on board the The Haunted Mansion, you will notice your photos have a new look.

If you know that the ghosts will hitchhike and make an appearance in your photo. If you ride the attraction over and over, you'll notice you have a different ghost following you home.

The PhotoPass service will utilize lightning to help capture photos onboard.

There is no photo preview on the wall, so your photo will automatically link to your My Disney Experience account.

To ensure that your photo will link, use your mobile device and enable Bluetooth on the My Disney Experience app before riding. Make sure you are logged in, and then you can put your phone in your pocket or bag to enjoy the ride.

If you have a MagicBand that is linked to your Disney account then you can just use that and it should automatically be added.