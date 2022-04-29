Disney Junior Fun Fest Takes Over Disney California Adventure For The Day

Out at Disney California Adventure, the park is hosting its first ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, celebrating all the programming on the popular children’s network.

The first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, a one-day event celebrating the entertaining and music-filled stories of the #1 preschool television network’s hit series is bringing the magic straight to fans at Disney California Adventure park all day today, running from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT, Friday, April 29, 2022.

So far, the one-day event has included sneak peeks at upcoming Disney Junior series, special announcements, surprise appearances, a Doc McStuffins stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series.

Just before the anniversary stage show, a special host alongside Minnie Mouse took to the stage to share that all of today’s fun was happening on World Wish Day, and announced news surrounding Make-A-Wish, and the return of wish granting to Disney Parks. Check it out in the video below!

Over at the Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party, guests could experience a hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the new Disney Junior series. This fun “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” experience for junior chefs has also been offered throughout Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival which ran from March 4 – April 26.

It all kicked off this morning with a cavalcade of beloved Disney Junior characters welcoming fans and making their way through the park.

Throughout the day, there were main stage attractions with fun games, trivia and music to keep preschoolers and their families singing and dancing together.

Guests are still able to enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure park, including the “Disney Junior Dance Party!” and the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot.

Even though today’s events are nearly complete, throughout the year, families visiting with small children will find unforgettable experiences across Disneyland Resort as they step into the fairytale worlds of Fantasyland, blast into the future in Tomorrowland, gear up for fun in Cars Land, meet some favorite Super Heroes in Avengers Campus, and more!